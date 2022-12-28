INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Man thrashes wife for failing to conceive a child

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly thrashed his wife and caused severe trauma to her private parts as he was upset with her for “not being able to conceive a child”.

The alleged incident took place under the Mohanlalganj police circle and the victim, who was bleeding profusely, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The accused husband is absconding.

The matter was reported to the police on Tuesday by the victim’s brother.

Manisha Singh, Lucknow’s additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP South), said, “The complainant informed us that the accused married her sister around six years ago. However, the victim was living with her parents for three months as the accused was upset with her for not being able to conceive a child. The woman returned to her in-laws’ house only on Monday after the accused took her in.”

The ADCP added, “The crime took place within hours of the woman going back to her in-laws’ house.”

The police official said that the accused first had unnatural sex with the woman and then attacked her with a shaving razor. The injured woman, somehow, informed her brother who got her admitted to a hospital.

“Further probe into the case is underway. Meanwhile, the accused has been booked under relevant sections for causing injuries, domestic violence, and threatening,” said the official.

20221228-091404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All set for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra: Congress

    Trinamool appoints Mahua Moitra party’s Goa in-charge

    Can animal to human transplantation turn successful in near future?

    2022 pre-monsoon summer heat overtake 2016 as 2nd hottest pre-monsoon season...