UP man threatens to kill woman after March 10

A woman from Aliganj area has accused a man of passing ‘vulgar’ comments and threatening to kill her “once the Yogi government is formed”.

An audio clip of the phone call, in which these remarks were passed, has gone viral on social media.

The accused, popularly known as ‘Yogi Maharaj’ in a nearby village, allegedly called the woman on Sunday night. He could be heard abusing her on the call.

The victim’s husband, who works as a lineman in the electric department of the village, said, “The accused is a resident of our neighbouring village. He calls himself Yogi Maharaj and also wears saffron clothes. He claimed he was ‘close’ with the chief minister.

“He repeatedly called on my number, and when my wife picked up the call, he abused her and passed fanatic statements. He said he will implicate us in fake cases, and even threatened to kill us ‘once the BJP government is formed’ in UP. We have registered a complaint with the police, they must take strict action against him.”

Lakhpat Singh, Station Officer of the police station said, “We have registered a case on the basis of the victim’s complaint. She is from a minority community. I got to know that the accused met with an accident last night. He is in the ICU and in critical condition. Appropriate action will be taken after a fair probe.”

20220303-090803