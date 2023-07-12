In a shocking incident, a man threw acid on a girl with whom his marriage had been called off.

Unable to face rejection, Raj Karan Sharma (25), entered the girl’s house on the pretext of having a conversation and when she came out, he threw acid on her.

Sharma walked out of the house’s front door as she lay writhing in pain. The attacker has been arrested.

The girl who suffered serious burn injuries was referred to Lucknow trauma centre in a critical condition.

Ayodhya IG Pravin Kumar said: “The accused was known to the girl and his entry to the house was not forced. He was arrested on Tuesday evening. We will file the chargesheet in the court in two days and we will get the accused convicted in 15-20 days,” the IG said.

