In view of the rise in number of Covid-19 cases across the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a ‘high-priority’ directive, instructing officials concerned to ensure that international passengers are screened at all airports.

The use of mask is now mandatory for all people at crowded places.

As per an order issued by the state government, all samples which test positive for Covid should mandatorily be sent for genome sequencing.

“Private and government labs should send all positive Covid samples to the microbiology department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for whole genome sequencing,” said the directive.

The guideline issued by state secretary was sent to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, chief medical officers, and other health officials across the state. The state government directive is in line with the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The state government order further states that the integrated Covid command centres should be activated, surveillance teams should be made active, rapid response teams should be sensitised, and ‘nigrani samiti’ should be formed at the district-level.

Also, rapid response teams should visit the residence of Covid patients within 24-hours of the sample testing positive.

At hospitals across the state, doctors and paramedical staff should be sensitised. Besides, the availability of equipment, medicine, and manpower should also be checked at hospitals.

