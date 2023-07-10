INDIA

UP Mandi Parishad selling tomatoes at Rs 75 per kg

NewsWire
0
0

As the prices of tomato continue to skyrocket in the retail market, the UP Mandi Parishad has now set up stalls in Dubagga and at Sitapur road wholesale market in Lucknow where tomatoes will be sold for Rs 75 per kg.

The Mandi Parishad has set up stalls in big vegetable markets of every district where people may buy tomatoes at wholesale rate. At these stalls, each buyer can buy 1 kg of tomato only so that people do not hoard it.

There can be a difference of 1-2 rupees in the rate of tomato but generally it will be sold for Rs 75 per kg.

Mandi Parishad director J.B. Singh said the initiative will give some respite to the people of the state.

Currently, tomatoes are coming from Bengaluru as stock has been exhausted in nearby markets. With less supply and rise in demand, the prices of tomatoes have soared across the country.

2023071036635

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taaruk Raina says India being country of fables, epics makes it...

    Delhiites feeling the ‘December heat’ wait for cold days

    Facebook owner posts biggest ever stock market value crash by a...

    18 killed in road accident in Bengal’s Nadia