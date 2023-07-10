As the prices of tomato continue to skyrocket in the retail market, the UP Mandi Parishad has now set up stalls in Dubagga and at Sitapur road wholesale market in Lucknow where tomatoes will be sold for Rs 75 per kg.

The Mandi Parishad has set up stalls in big vegetable markets of every district where people may buy tomatoes at wholesale rate. At these stalls, each buyer can buy 1 kg of tomato only so that people do not hoard it.

There can be a difference of 1-2 rupees in the rate of tomato but generally it will be sold for Rs 75 per kg.

Mandi Parishad director J.B. Singh said the initiative will give some respite to the people of the state.

Currently, tomatoes are coming from Bengaluru as stock has been exhausted in nearby markets. With less supply and rise in demand, the prices of tomatoes have soared across the country.

2023071036635