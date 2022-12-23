After Muzaffarnagar, another winery is set to begin in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The owner of an organic farm in Bareilly has submitted a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government to set up the unit on his 40-acre land.

The proposal for the first winery in Muzaffarnagar was cleared by the government on September 23.

The proposed winery in Bareilly will also have an option of homestay and promote eco-tourism.

It is expected to bring in investments amounting to Rs 15 crore and direct employment to 25 individuals as permission to produce 2 lakh litre of wine in a year has been sought.

Anil Kumar Sawhney, owner of the farm in Bhandsar of Bareilly said, “We will create indirect employment opportunities for over 100 individuals apart from employing more than two dozen individuals at our farm. Unlike whisky, beer, rum and vodka, only people with artistic instinct appreciate the taste of wine as it is preferably consumed in small quantities.

“We have already finalised our formulations and are expecting to create an establishment where people can come, taste the wine, dine and stay at the farms. We are taking inspiration from the vineyards of Europe to promote ecotourism in UP that has never been experienced in the past.”

The excise department has already made recommendations to fast-track the application before the government.

Excise commissioner Senthil C. Pandian, said, “The policy to promote vintner industry was introduced for the first time in UP in 2022 and we are taking all measures to ensure that the production of wine commences in the state before March 31 next year.”

The government introduced the policy this year to support the farmers who were unable to get a fair price for the fruits and vegetables they produce. The government took note of the large quantities of horticulture waste and offered to exempt the manufacturers from paying up license fees and other subsidies.

