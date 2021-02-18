One man died and another sustained grievous injury after they were brutally thrashed by a mob here on suspicion of being thives, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Sunday.

According to the police, the autopsy report of the victim, Rehaan, 31, stated that he died due to antemortem head injuries (head injury caused by a blunt object when alive).

Saba, the victim’s wife, alleged that her husband and his friend Shahrukh were caught urinating on the wall of a house by the owner and they were later beaten up.

“Police informed me that my husband was admitted at a hospital after being beaten on the suspicion of theft. Rehaan was lying unconscious and given his serious condition, he was shifted to a higher medical facility in Bareilly. However, doctors in Bareilly referred him to a Delhi hospital, but Rehaan died in the ambulance,” she said

“My husband and his friend were thrashed by the house owner Nandan Singh and his aides, who had levelled a false theft charge against the duo. My husband was murdered. I want a strict action against all the people involved in the crime,” Saba said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bareilly SSP Sankalp Sharma said, “Rehaan and Shahrukh were caught by Nandan Singh and his family on the suspicion of robbery. They were later rescued by the police after being thrashed. Rehaan had suffered serious head injuries. We had registered an FIR under IPC sections 307 and 323 on the complaint of Rehaan’s wife. Now, section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR. We have arrested main accused Nandan Singh and he has been sent to jail.”

“We are trying to identify other people involved in the crime with the help of Shahrukh, the prime witness. Besides, a video of the crime has also surfaced. We will not spare any accused,” the SSP added.

