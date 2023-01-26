INDIA

UP Minister convicted, gets one-year jail term

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Prayagraj has convicted Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi in a 2014 case under sections 147 (punishment for rioting) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC during the Lok Sabha election campaign over eight years ago.

The court sentenced the Minister, who was taken into custody, to one-year imprisonment but released him on bail on his plea that he needed time to file an appeal against his conviction and also since the sentence awarded to him was ess than three years’ imprisonment.

At the same time, the court acquitted Nandi of the charges of allegedly committing atrocities on members of the Scheduled Caste community.

The court ordered the release of Nandi and two others on filing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

Special Judge (MP/MLA court) Dinesh Chandra Shukla passed the above order after hearing the arguments of district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari, assistant district government counsel Sushil Kumar Vaish and Nandi’s advocates.

The others convicted with Nandi were Neeraj Gupta and Nizamuddin. One Kamal was acquitted by the court.

Nandi was a Congress candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

One Venkat Raman Shukla had filed a complaint against Nandi and others. He alleged that on May 3, 2014, Samajwadi Party workers were assaulted when Nandi challenged them and casteist words were used against them.

20230126-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Medical education in Hindi is need of the hour: MP Minister...

    SIT chief being questioned on clean chit to tainted Punjab police...

    MHA to hold meeting with ISRO to strengthen border security

    In another dog attack, Pitbull bites cow in Kanpur