A special MP/MLA court at Pilibhit has sentenced UP minister of state for sugarcane, Sanjay Singh Gangwar, who represents the Pilibhit city seat, to imprisonment for three months in two cases.

The cases were registered against him under section 127A of the Representation of People Act over a decade ago.

Both the cases had been registered at the Sungarhi police station during the Assembly elections in 2012.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the minister in each of the two cases.

Later, the trial court granted bail to Gangwar in both the cases under CrPC (criminal procedure code) section 389 C that empowers the court to grant interim bail for 30 days in cases which envisage imprisonment for a maximum of three years.

Gangwar was a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) party leader in 2012. One of the two cases had been registered against him on January 4, 2012, in which the complainant had alleged that painted slogans of BSP and Gangwar were found on the walls near the Madhotanda railway crossing as well as outside the local houses which was an infringement of the model code of conduct.

In the second case, registered on January 5, the then-SHO of Sungarhi police station had stated that during his patrolling and monitoring drive, he found Gangwar’s car with printed canvassing material in it without mandatory information about the printer’s name, address and the quantity of the material.

In both the cases, police had filed charge sheets in the court. The court found Gangwar guilty in both the cases after hearing the final arguments. Gangwar was present in person in court at the time the judgment was pronounced.

20221218-085402

