Uttar Pradesh Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh appeared before a court in Sultanpur in connection with a case related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct in 2017 and deposited Rs 500 fine, as ordered by the High Court (HC), after which the proceedings against him were closed.

The Minister of State for Health, a five-time MLA from Tiloi Assembly constituency, appeared in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) (III) Saima Siddiqui Jarrar Alam on the directions of the HC.

He filed an application for depositing the amount of fine and ending the case. The local court accepted his application and ordered to end the proceedings in the case.

Advocate Ravivansh Singh, who represented the Minister, said the police had registered a case against Singh and his 150 unidentified supporters for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Gauriganj Kotwali area of Amethi district during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Police had filed the charge-sheet only against Singh as the supporters could not be traced during the investigation.

The lawyer said that taking cognisance of the charge-sheet filed on March 18, 2019, the Minister was summoned by ACJM III.

Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh challenged the order issued by the court and the charge-sheet of the Police in the HC.

He said the HC directed the court concerned to end the proceedings after he deposits the fine.

In compliance with this order, Singh deposited the fine.

20220918-051004