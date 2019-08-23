UP Minister seeks CBI probe into Kanshi Ram’s death

Agra, Aug 30 (IANS) Thirteen years after the death of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram, Uttar Pradesh Minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh has sought a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the circumstances that led to the BSP leader’s death.

The minister had said that it was under mysterious circumstances that Kanshi Ram died on October 9, 2006.

“I will be meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon and make a formal request for a CBI inquiry,” he said.

The minister said that the allegations levelled by Kanshi Ram’s sister Suvarna were sufficient ground for a CBI probe.

For the past 13 years, Kanshi Ram’s family has been accusing BSP president Mayawati of keeping the veteran leader captive, leading to his demise.

“Mayawati did not allow the family to meet Kanshi Ram when he was ailing. My mother died because she wanted to meet her son but was kept away,” Suvarna has said.

“In 2003, Mayawati had said that she did not have money for the treatment of Kanshi Ram. My mother handed over her golden bangles to Mayawati but she still did not allow us to meet him,” she added.

She further alleged that Mayawati had kept the family away because she wanted full control over BSP.

The family has also accused Mayawati of betraying the ideology of Kanshi Ram.

“Kanshi Ram always kept his family away from politics and assailed nepotism but Mayawati has brought tin her brother and nephew in key position in the BSP,” Suvarna said.

“Kanshi Ram’s followers are upset over the manner in which the BSP is being run. It is no longer a party for the downtrodden and marginalized section of society,” she added.

The minister’s demand for a CBI probe, sources claim, is not entirely without reason. “It is clear that the BJP wants to corner Mayawati and this is a perfect case. The minister would not have spoken on this issue if he did not have the nod from the top.

“If an inquiry is initiated into the matter, Mayawati will face problems,” said a senior BJP leader.

