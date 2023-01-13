INDIA

UP Minister slams Bihar counterpart for remarks on Ramcharitmanas

Uttar Pradesh Minister of state of secondary education Gulab Devi has slammed Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar for his remark on Ramcharitmanas.

She said, “He does not know about Ramcharitmanas. Those who do not have knowledge about their sacred scriptures, can give no better statement. He has spoken as per his limited wisdom. They do not know that Ramcharitmans teaches us humanity and socialism.”

Chandrashekhar had recently said that “Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society”.

The RJD leader had made the remarks when he was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda open university. Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan was also present at the event.

The statement has drawn the ire of saints in Ayodhya.

Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Chhavni has announced a reward of Rs 10 crore on the education minister of Bihar.

He said that whoever brings Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar’s tongue will be given a reward of Rs 10 crore. He said that such a minister should be sacked immediately.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has also expressed strong displeasure over this statement.

He said that if action is not taken against the minister, the saints and seers will not remain silent.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has also demanded the dismissal of the minister from his post and said that the whole country is hurt by the minister’s statement.

He has asked the minister to apologise for his remarks and said that the Ramcharitmanas is a book that connects people and establishes humanity.

