UP Minister succumbs to Covid-19; state mourning announced (2nd Ld)

Lucknow, Aug 2 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has announced a state mourning after the demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamala Rani Varun. The minister, aged 62, died of Coronavirus on Sunday.

She had been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on July 18.

The council of minister held a condolence meeting and observed a two-minute silence on the occasion. The cremation will take place in Kanpur later in the day.

According to an official statement issued by Prof. R.K. Dhiman, director SGPGIMS, the minister had comorbidities in form of diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.

“She had bilateral pneumonia at admission and was shifted to ICU on the day of admission itself because of high oxygen requirement. Later, she required non-invasive ventilation (NIV) with high oxygen requirements.

“On evaluation, she had all the features of severe disease and she was given Inj. Remdesevir followed by Tocilizumab following which she had transient improvement in her clinical status for few days but again her condition started deteriorating with progressively increasing NIV and oxygen requirements,” the statement said.

She was immediately transfused with convalescent plasma and steroid doses were hiked.

She was put on mechanical ventilator on Saturday but her condition continued to deteriorate with hypotension and multi organ dysfunction and succumbed to her illness.

