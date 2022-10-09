Uttar Pradesh Minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik had waded into a major controversy once again.

The minister issued a statement in Meerut last week saying that, “I have become an MLA but I belong to the village. I am not from a family of traders.”

Members of the Vaish community have now written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding the dismissal of the minister.

UP president of the Vaishya community association, Deepak Gupta, told reporters, “The minister’s controversial statement has hurt sentiments of the entire community. We have submitted a memorandum, demanding appropriate action against him.”

The minister, meanwhile, said, “My statement has been distorted. I respect every community. There is no question of hurting the sentiment of others. This is a political conspiracy against me.”

In July, Dinesh Khatik had sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he was not being given any work to do.

Thereafter, the chief minister convened a meeting of Swatantra Dev Singh, who heads the Jal Shakti ministry and Dinesh Khatik and got the matter resolved.

20221009-091003