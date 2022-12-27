A relative of a UP minister has been arrested on charges of hindering police from carrying out official work.

The development comes after police initiated action against illegal mining activities in the Nawana area of the district and the accused — identified as Ishant a.k.a Ishu Khatik of Mawana locality — was booked under sections 323, 504, 353, and 332 for hindering the police action.

Ishu allegedly tried to take away the vehicles that had been seized by the police and also misbehaved with the policemen on duty.

The case was lodged against Mawana police station on the complaint of sub-inspector Satish Kumar.

Ishu is nephew of UP minister Dinesh Khatik.

20221227-084402