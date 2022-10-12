INDIA

UP Minister’s nephew booked for assaulting restaurant staff

NewsWire
0
0

The nephew of Uttar Pradesh minister Arun Kumar Saxena has been booked for allegedly trying to mow down workers of a restaurant when they refused to serve him food after closure of the outlet.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Amit Kumar Saxena, the nephew of Arun Kumar Saxena, abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed.

He allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him. The workers were standing outside the restaurant when the incident took place.

SP City Bareilly Rahul Bhati said that the staff had to flee to save their lives and the car ended up destroying a cot lying there.

Inspector Meher Singh, in-charge of the police station of Prem Nagar said that when the police reached the spot, the accused had fled.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the hotel owner Naresh Kashyap’s son Sushant Kashyap under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kashyap claims to be a BJP worker.

He claimed that after the incident, he reached the minister’s house to complain but was told that the minister was sleeping.

20221013-050006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid cases further dip in Odisha; schools & colleges reopened

    Durga Puja and its significance

    Pilots Monika Khanna, Baljeet Bhatia hailed as heroes in SpiceJet fire...

    Prabhas to do ‘Ravan dahan’ at Lav Kush Ramlila