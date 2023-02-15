Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his ministerial colleagues to visit districts before commencement of the state legislature’s budget session on February 20.

The ministers have been asked to meet entrepreneurs, traders and youths and brief them about the successful organisation of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023.

They should disseminate information about how the UPGIS-2023 would help make the state the growth engine of India’s economy and generate a large number of job opportunities for youths, he said.

Organised in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, the UPGIS, attracted investment proposals of Rs 33.50 lakh crore.

Chief minister Yogi further said that cabinet meetings should also be organised in other important cities of the state, besides Lucknow.

He asked the ministers to review the investment proposals received by their respective departments immediately as the state government proposed to hold the ground breaking ceremony to implement the proposals received for investment within six months.

Yogi Adityanath said the departments should take necessary cooperation in this regard from the industrial development department and Invest UP.

A report should be prepared about the visits of retired administrative officers and academicians to colleges and universities undertaken before GIS-2023 and more such visits should be organised in future.

He said the state government successfully organised the UPGIS-2023 and G20 Digital Economy Working Group meetings in the past one week.

While the three-day UPGIS-2023 concluded on Sunday, the three-day G20 DEWG meeting will end here on Wednesday.

He said the UPGIS-2023 witnessed participation from 40 countries and the representatives from 36 countries, including friendly nations, were taking part in the G20 DEWG meeting here.

The UPGIS-2023 had made a record of attracting investment and a record investment had also been made in the backward regions of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal regions which would pave the way for making the state India’s largest economy.

