The 15-year-old rape victim, who was allegedly raped by a relative and then set on fire, succumbed to her burn injuries during treatment at the Saifai Medical College hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, police said.

The girl was raped three months ago by a relative, who lives in the same village, police added.

On October 6, when she complained of a pain in her stomach, her mother took her to a community health centre where the doctor declared her pregnant.

When the victim’s mother raised the matter with the mother and sister of the accused, they offered to get her married to the alleged rapist and took the girl with them.

On October 8 late evening, the accused allegedly set the girl on fire with petrol.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kamlesh Dixit said that the girl was rushed to a community health centre hospital from where she was referred to the Saifai Medical Collage with critical burn injuries.

The victim’s parents told mediapersons that they had been getting threats from the accused, and were forced to cremate their daughter in Etawah on Monday instead of the village where they live.

The SP said that the police have arrested the accused and his mother, while his sister, alleged to be complicit in the crime, is still absconding.

20221018-044603