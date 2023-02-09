A 14-year-old girl was shot dead in her house in Ghilora village under the Bhamora police station limits in Bareilly district.

An FIR has been filed against three accused persons on the complaint of the victim’s grandmother.

According to police, Riya, 14, who studied in Class 8, was alone in the house when the crime took place.

Her father, Vijay Singh Gurjar and mother, Manisha Devi, had gone to Bareilly city for their five-month-old son’s treatment.

Her grandmother, Ramsnehi Devi, was working in their agriculture field till late in the evening. The victim’s blood-stained body with a bullet injury on her chest was found by her grandmother when she returned home from the field.

Hearing her cries, village head Ramesh Kumar rushed to the house and informed police.

SHO Danveer Singh said, “An FIR has been registered against three suspects — Jugendra Singh, his nephew Rajeev and his son Rahul Singh all resident of the same village — under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, based on the complaint by the victim’s grandmother who claimed in her police complaint that the family had an old enmity with the accused over land-related matters.”

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

