Geeta Devi saved the life of her 21-year-old son, Sachin, who was suffering from end-stage chronic kidney disease by donating one of her kidneys to him.

After a life-saving surgery at KGMU on Saturday, doctors said that both the woman and her son are now stable.

Sachin, a resident of Hardoi, who works in a private company, was admitted to KGMU about two months ago after he complained of fatigue, abdominal pain, fluid retention, edema in extremities and shortness of breath.

He was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease as both his kidneys had shrunk for some unknown reason.

When doctors said only a transplant could save his life, Geeta offered to donate one of her kidneys to her son. Fortunately, tests also confirmed that the kidneys matched.

A team of doctors, including Professor S.N. Shankhwar, Head of the Department of Urology, performed a six-hour long surgery on Saturday and transplanted the kidney. About 50 staff members were deployed for surgery.

“Both the donor and the recipient are in the ICU for monitoring. It will take 15 days to know if the recipient’s body has accepted the organ,” Professor Shankhwar said.

