INDIA

UP: Mother-son consume acid after tiff, both dead

NewsWire
0
0

A 35-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son died after allegedly consuming acid in Daraura village of Farrukhabad district.

According to police, Prem, a Class eight student, was scolded by his mother, Malti Devi, following which he got annoyed and consumed acid kept in the house.

On seeing the deteriorating condition of her son, the mother too drank acid.

Avanish Kumar, Devi’s husband, said, “I was at the temple when the incident took place, and my daughter Palak, who was at the house, called me. I rushed home and, with villagers’ help, took them to the district hospital where they died during treatment.”

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the hospital and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh, additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Farrukhabad said, “Further investigation is on and action will be taken accordingly.”

Several officials, including CO Amritpur Ravindra Nath Rai and SHO Amarpal Singh, reached the village and questioned the family members and neighbours regarding the incident.

20230420-085602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Desperate bid by main accused in Rs 600 crore Punjab scam...

    BSP may emerge king maker in UP and Punjab

    3 more arrested in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in UP

    Engineering diploma holder nabbed for cheating people on Instagram