UP mulling ‘one district, one sport’ scheme now

After the stupendous success of the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government is now planning to start a ‘One District One Sport’ scheme that will promote sports.

According to official sources, the sports department has been asked to prepare a blueprint for the scheme and identify popular sports for each district.

‘The chief minister wants indigenous sports to be promoted through this new scheme. Water sports will be an integral part of the scheme for districts that are situated on the banks of major rivers. The idea is to encourage the youth to take to sports and also hone their skills,” said an official of the sports department.

Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was keen that young players from Uttar Pradesh should make a name for themselves at the national and international levels in sports.

He was also keen to revive indigenous sports that were losing their presence in the field of sports.

