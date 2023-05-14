INDIA

UP municipal elections: He won the polls but lost to death

He won the elections but lost to death. Sant Prasad, 65, an independent candidate for ward number 10 of Kadipur Nagar Panchayat of Sultanpur district, could not live to see his victory.

Prasad, a fruit trader, died of a massive heart attack on Friday.

He was declared winner on Saturday. He is survived by two sons and five married daughters.

Kadipur sub-divisional magistrate Shiv Prasad said: “The deceased, Sant Prasad, was declared winner from ward no. 10. He won by three votes. However, since the seat has fallen vacant due to his death, fresh elections will be held here.”

