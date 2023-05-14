Nagendra Singh Chauhan, 62, has created history by winning the post of Corporator for the seventh consecutive term.

He has been winning elections since 1989 and has now become the longest serving Corporator in the history of the civic body.

Chauhan, who contested from Hazratganj-Ramtirath ward on a BJP ticket, secured 2,493 votes defeating Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Pradeep Kanaujia by a margin of 1,196.

A total of 5,532 people voted in his ward.

“People elected me because of the work I have done,” he said. Chauhan said that he was more than happy to get one more chance to serve the people of his ward.

Chauhan’s sister Madhu Singh, who contested from Ram Mohan Rai ward as a BJP candidate, has also won for the fifth time in a row.

She polled 2,182 votes and defeated Congress candidate Rakesh Singh by 638 votes.

The main factor that makes the brother and sister popular, is their easy accessibility to the voters.

20230514-091004