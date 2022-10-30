INDIA

UP: Nagar panchayat chief, aides booked for murder

The chairman of Gosainganj Nagar panchayat and his aides have been booked on the directions of the court in a case of murder that took place in March this year.

As per the FIR, the accused, Nikhil Mishra a.k.a Tonti Maharaj, and his aides had allegedly assaulted a youth, Vikas Kanaujia of Gosainganj, over a petty dispute on March 25.

Vikas had later succumbed to injuries.

Vikas’s father Ram Kumar alleged that the incident took place after his son demanded money from Nikhil for washing his clothes.

“When Vikas asked for money, Nikhil hurled casteist abuses at him and thrashed him. We filed a police complaint but no action was taken,” Ram Kumar said.

When Nikhil came to know about the complaint, he summoned Vikas at Panchayat Bhawan around 9 p.m. on March 25.

“My son was beaten mercilessly and he fell unconscious. The attackers threw him at the gate of the Panchayat Bhawan and fled the scene. I took my son to the community health centre in Gosainganj but doctors pronounced him dead,” he said.

“Nikhil and his men still abuse us and threaten to kill me and my family,” he added.

Swati Chaudhary, ACP, said that the statements of the complainant would be taken soon and a team would be formed to visit the spot of crime.

“The post-mortem of Vikas had mentioned suicide as the cause of death, therefore, no FIR was lodged at the time of his death,” she said.

