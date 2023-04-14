INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: ‘Naubat Khana’ now in ASI list of protected monuments

NewsWire
0
0

The famous Naubat Khana or Nakkar Khana, housed in the Bada Imambara Complex, now figures in the list of ASI protected monuments.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued a notification giving the structure a protected monument status as that of Bada Imambara and other heritage monuments in the city.

Built on the opposite side of the Imambara and part of the heritage complex, this Naubat Khana was constructed to accommodate the drummers, who used to beat their nagadas (drums) to declare the hour of the day and also welcome esteemed guests in the court of the Nawabs.

While the Bada Imambara was declared a protected monument by ASI in 1920, the Naubat Khana was still left behind in occupying the same status over a period of decades, resulting in heavy encroachment.

Lawyer Mohammad Haider said, “The monument is reeling under extreme encroachments, as a result of neglect and administrative apathy. There are squatters and encroachers who are living inside the said protected monument, and are causing irreparable damage, threatening the very existence of this magnificent edifice. Even the Archaeological Survey of India has opened up its office in the Naubat Khana, a part of the said protected monument, which is a highly regrettable action on the part of the “protectors”.

A portion of the Naubat Khana has been converted into a public toilet, which is in clear violation of law. The protected monument status will, hopefully, help in restoring the monument.

20230414-082603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad nurse robs old couple after fake Covid vaccine shot

    Bollywood couple Ranbir-Alia stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

    Are influencers crucial for brand engagement?

    Karthi to sing the first song of ‘Sardar’, says G V...