INDIA

UP-Nepal border to remain closed from Nov 17-20

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border will remain closed from November 17-20, in view of the general elections in the neighbouring Himalayan nation.

According to sources, a high-level coordination meeting of officials from the two countries was held in Nepal’s Banke district in this regard.

Administrative officials of the border districts of India and Nepal participated in the meeting.

District Magistrate, Bahraich, Dr Dinesh Chandra said the administration was committed to providing all possible support to ensure free and peaceful elections in Nepal.

“The Nepal government had decided to close borders with India from November 17 to 20. Movement would be prohibited during the period. Nepal has appealed to the administrative officials of Bahraich and Shrawasti districts for their cooperation during the closure period. The authorities also discussed how to curb smuggling of narcotics, wildlife and human trafficking through the border,” said an official spokesman.

District Magistrate Shrawasti Neha Prakash also assured all possible support to the authorities deployed on the border.

The border at Sunauli in Maharajganj district will also remain sealed.

20221111-085405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drop in oxygen level kills hundreds of fish in Guwahati pond

    ‘Dance With Madhuri’ starts separate kids’ section

    Roopa Ganguly’s Facebook post on Subrata Mukherjee triggers controversy

    Maharaja Trophy: All-round efforts help Bengaluru Blasters to big win over...