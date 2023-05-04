An officer of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) cadre, deployed as returning officer in the ongoing urban local body elections in Mainpuri, died due to cardiac arrest here on Thursday.

Official sources said that a 2018 batch PCS officer Virendra Kumar Mittal was deployed as returning officer for election of chairperson in Jyoti Khuriya Nagar panchayat.

On Thursday morning, while Mittal was preparing to leave for poll duty from his residence when he complained of chest pain.

Mittal was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“Mittal, who was currently posted with the District Magistrate office, had served as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kurawali and Mainpuri Sadar tehsil,” a government spokesman said.

