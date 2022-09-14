HEALTHINDIA

UP officer suspended for order on Urdu signboards at hospitals

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Joint Director (Health), who had issued an order directing all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to ensure that signboards/nameplates at all health facilities in the state, were written in Urdu as well.

A senior Health Department officer confirmed that Joint Director (Health), Tabassum Khan had been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

“The procedure for issuing the government order was not followed by her. The order directing CMOs to ensure that signboards and nameplates at government hospitals were written in Urdu also was issued by her without informing senior officers,” he said.

In the order issued on September 1, Khan said that one Mohammad Haroon of Unnao had complained that many government departments were skipping Urdu on signages despite it being the second official language of the state.

“All CMOs have been advised to ensure compliance of the order issued to all hospitals, primary and community health centres to carry information on signboards in Urdu also,” she had added.

20220914-064601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi’s helpline a boon in pandemic

    CSIR-CMERI develops oxygen enrichment tech for treating Covid patients

    Florence Nightingale awards presented to nursing personnel

    California Covid variant can re-infect people: Study