In a shocking incident, the official car of Amroha sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sudhir Kumar has been found to have different number plates on the front and the rear end of the vehicle.

A challan of Rs 26,000 has been issued after the vehicle was seen parked outside the collectorate.

District magistrate BK Tripathi has ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said, “Strict action will be taken once the probe report comes.”

According to officials, one of the numbers registered at the RTO is for a different type of vehicle.

The matter came to light during routine checking by assistant regional transport officer Mahesh Chandra.

The checking was carried out on the instruction of the district magistrate after he was apprised about it by a member of district road safety committee at a meeting.

Different government departments often hire private vehicles for official use.

