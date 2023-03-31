The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals on ‘alert mode’ in view of rising Covid cases.

The government has directed that all positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing.

According to an official release, instructions have been given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks and equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.

The respective district administrations have been asked to ensure that dedicated hospitals and wards are activated immediately.

Directives have also been given for sampling/testing at places where Covid cases are reported.

The samples will then be sent for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

“Instructions have been given to strictly monitor the cases of respiratory tract infection, influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in all the districts,” said a press release from the state government.

Currently, the districts with the maximum caseload are Gautam Buddha Nagar (57), Ghaziabad (55), Lakhimpur Kheri (44), Lucknow (27), Bijnor (12), Lalitpur (9) and Saharanpur (8).

Officials have been directed to carefully monitor these districts.

Directions have also been issued for increasing testing and treatment in the affected districts and taking special precautions in districts that were most affected in the previous Covid waves.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said, “The districts that were the most affected during past Covid waves were the ones having a major floating population. As travellers can be infection spreaders, hence monitoring such districts will help control the infection spread.”

The state will begin a communicable disease control campaign from April 1 that will continue till the month-end.

The Dastak campaign will run between April 17 and 30. Under this, arrangements will be made for cleanliness and waterlogging disposal in rural and urban areas. Intensive vector, mosquito control activities will be carried out in high-risk areas with inter-departmental cooperation. Awareness activities will also be organised in schools for the prevention of diseases.

