HEALTHINDIA

UP on alert mode as Covid cases rise

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has put all frontline workers and government and private hospitals on ‘alert mode’ in view of rising Covid cases.

The government has directed that all positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing.

According to an official release, instructions have been given to ensure availability of logistics, medicines, PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, gloves, masks and equipment, oxygen plant and concentrator in hospitals.

The respective district administrations have been asked to ensure that dedicated hospitals and wards are activated immediately.

Directives have also been given for sampling/testing at places where Covid cases are reported.

The samples will then be sent for genome sequencing to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.

“Instructions have been given to strictly monitor the cases of respiratory tract infection, influenza like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in all the districts,” said a press release from the state government.

Currently, the districts with the maximum caseload are Gautam Buddha Nagar (57), Ghaziabad (55), Lakhimpur Kheri (44), Lucknow (27), Bijnor (12), Lalitpur (9) and Saharanpur (8).

Officials have been directed to carefully monitor these districts.

Directions have also been issued for increasing testing and treatment in the affected districts and taking special precautions in districts that were most affected in the previous Covid waves.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, Secretary General, Association of International Doctors, said, “The districts that were the most affected during past Covid waves were the ones having a major floating population. As travellers can be infection spreaders, hence monitoring such districts will help control the infection spread.”

The state will begin a communicable disease control campaign from April 1 that will continue till the month-end.

The Dastak campaign will run between April 17 and 30. Under this, arrangements will be made for cleanliness and waterlogging disposal in rural and urban areas. Intensive vector, mosquito control activities will be carried out in high-risk areas with inter-departmental cooperation. Awareness activities will also be organised in schools for the prevention of diseases.

20230331-062602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC asks Ramdev for his original video, statement on allopathy

    Andhra strengthening paediatric system to tackle possible Covid 3rd wave

    Pfizer asks US FDA to authorize Covid booster for 18 and...

    Over 150 suffer from diarrhoea in Lucknow due to contaminated water