Assistant commandant of 28th battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulory (PAC) Rakesh Nayak and his wife have been hospitalised after they allegedly attempted suicide at their official residence here.

Both were first rushed to district hospital but were shifted to Saifai Institute of Medical Sciences, said officials.

The couple was heard arguing over some issue after which they went into separate rooms.

Nayak hung himself in his room while his wife is said to have consumed poisonous substance late on Tuesday night.

Their condition is said to be critical.

