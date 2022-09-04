INDIA

UP: Parents held for 'pushing minor girl into canal'

In a shocking development, the Meerut police have arrested the parents of a class 5 student in the district for allegedly pushing their daughter into a canal.

However, the body of the girl is yet to be recovered.

The girl had gone allegedly missing on September 1.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (SP), Keshav Kumar, said, “The girl’s parents, Babloo and his wife Ruby, lodged a missing complaint with the police on September 1 about their daughter, who is a student of class five.”

During interrogation, the couple confessed to killing their own daughter.

“They (girl’s parents) were angry with her because she was seen talking to several boys and making obscene gestures,” the SP added.

The police are now trying to recover the girl’s body based on information provided by the parents.

