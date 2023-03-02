INDIALIFESTYLE

UP PCS officer arrested on rape charges

NewsWire
0
0

An officer of the UP Provincial Civil Services (PCS) has been arrested on charges of raping a woman employee on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, Gopal Prasad Kushwaha, is posted as deputy commissioner, MGNREGA, Rae Bareli.

The arrest was made by Badaun police.

Badaun Superintendent of Police (SP) Om Prakash Singh said Kushwaha, 50, had allegedly sexually exploited the woman on several occasions — promising her that he would marry her — when he was posted as the block development officer (BDO) in Badaun from 2016 to 2020.

The survivor was a grade four employee in the Badaun BDO office.

The survivor had lodged a complaint against Kushwaha with the State Women Commission in December last year.

On the Commissioner’s directive, SP Badaun had ordered a probe into the allegations.

Circle officer, Badaun City, Ashok Mishra, who conducted the probe, said that the FIR against Kushwaha was filed in January.

Mishra added that the accused officer had not told the survivor that he was married. The woman also alleged that Kushwaha continued to sexually exploit her even after he was transferred from Badaun to Shahjahanpur.

Sources in Badaun police said the survivor has also named two other men in the FIR and efforts are on to trace them. They are associates of the accused officer and allegedly threatened the woman.

Police are also scanning the bank accounts of Kushwaha.

20230302-132803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira gets bail

    Milind Teltumbde: From coal miner to top Maoist commander of central...

    Excise policy case gives BJP ammunition to aim at Kejriwal

    Richa’s wedding jewellry to be custom made by 175-old jeweller family