INDIALIFESTYLE

UP: Pet dog crushed under tractor, locals protest

NewsWire
0
0

A pet dog was crushed to death under the wheels of tractors carrying sand from an alleged illegal mining site in Ballia district.

The incident led to high drama as the locals chased and intercepted four tractors, allegedly involved in illegal mining.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged with the police in connection with the incident.

Owned by Aniket Vardhan Singh, the dog ‘Aryan’ was adjudged ‘best in breed’ at the dog show of Gorakhpur Mahotsava on January 12.

Ballia inspector Kotwali Rajiv Singh said, “On getting a complaint from Aniket, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified driver under section 420 (killing an animal of the value of Rs 50 or upwards) of IPC. Four tractors, including two carrying sand, have been seized from the Hospital Road. Further investigation in the matter is underway.”

Aniket said that as per routine, he had taken his pet dog for an outing in the evening.

“In the meantime, tractors coming from the sites of illegal mining started passing through the area. Over-speeding tractors were moving in an uncontrolled way and my dog came under the wheels of one of the tractors,” he added.

On hearing cries of the dog and alarm raised by Aniket, locals swung into action. Sensing the gravity of the matter, the drivers of four tractors fled the scene after abandoning the vehicles.

On getting news of the incident, inspector Kotwali reached the spot and seized the tractors.

20230124-091403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kamal Haasan urges party cadres to work for victory in ULB...

    Farmers agitation will intensify from Jan 26, says Rakesh Tikait

    Coal smuggling: ED summons 8 IPS officers from Bengal to Delhi

    Ravi Gossain joins the cast of ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’