INDIA

UP pharmacist’s family blames Haryana police for custodial death

NewsWire
0
0

The family of a pharmacy owner, who died in the custody, has blamed Haryana police for the custodial death.

Sanjeev Kumar, who owned a pharmacy in Sevaram locality in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 15 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Haryana Police brought him to the Bijnor locality on remand on Saturday and they stayed in a hotel on Saturday night.

According to the Haryana Police, Sanjeev Kumar tried to escape from its custody by jumping through a second-floor window and died after falling, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

Haryana Police officer Pradeep Kumar who was accompanying Sanjeev Kumar, said he was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sanjeev Kumar’s brother Pawan has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that excessive harassment and assault by the Haryana Police led to the death.

The Haryana Police had also arrested Sanjeev Kumar’s associate and drug supplier Rashid in the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said the matter was being investigated.

20221025-065003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two Gujarat Congress leaders join BJP

    States differ widely on future economic prospects

    Chennai to host FIDE election in August

    Complaint lodged against Pawan Kalyan for derogatory comments on Pulivendula