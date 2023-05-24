INDIA

UP Police arrest 2 for overloading in Ballia boat tragedy case

The Ballia police have arrested two boatmen in connection with the boat tragedy in which four persons died.

The boat capsized in river Ganga in Ballia district on May 22.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ballia Raj Karan Nayyar said two boatmen, Manuji and Ramdayal, who had fled the scene after their boat capsized near Maldepur ghat have been arrested.

The duo has confessed that their boat capsized due to overloading.

Meanwhile, Ballia BJP MP, Virendra Singh Mast, held a meeting with District Magistrate Ballia Ravindra Kumar and SP Raj Karan Nayyar and asked them to ensure strict compliance of safety measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

The district magistrate said that strict guidelines have been issued for safe boat operation in the district. Nodal officers and ghat monitors are also being deployed to monitor it, he added.

