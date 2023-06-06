A bench of the child welfare committee (CWC) in Pilibhit has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma to register an FIR against a man who allegedly slammed his two-day-old newborn on the floor, leading to the girl’s death.

The man was expecting a male child after two daughters.

A written complaint in the matter was filed to the inspector (crime), Umesh Kumar, posted at Puranpur Kotwali police station on May 31 by the baby’s maternal grandmother.

However, police did not lodge an FIR maintaining that the issue was resolved between the husband and the wife by virtue of an amicable compromise.

The wife, Shabbo Begum, 28, of Sirsa village had filed an oral complaint and said that “she wanted her husband punished”. She alleged that her husband, Mohammad Farhan, 32, barged into the maternity house along with a few persons in late evening hours on May 31 and compelled her to sign the compromise under the threat of her killing.

“The complete negligence of the police in lodging an FIR in the matter is something surprising as a child welfare officer is designated at every police station across the state to ensure the protection of children and infants. This officer was expected to take an immediate ‘suo moto’ cognisance of the heinous murder of the newborn,” said Babita Saxena, a senior criminal lawyer and magistrate at CWC in Pilibhit.

The SP said, “I will get the matter probed as soon as I receive the letter and will take further action based on the concerned report.”

