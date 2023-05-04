INDIALIFESTYLE

UP police gives creative spin to Virat-Gambhir spat

NewsWire
0
3

The much-publicised Virat-Gambhir faceoff during the IPL match in the city earlier this week, has been given a creative spin by UP police.

Creating a record of sorts, the UP Police tweet, which is aimed at creating awareness about its emergency services ‘Dial 112’, has garnered maximum number of views among all the tweets posted from the handle till date.

“No challenge is ‘Virat’ (huge) and ‘Gambhir’ (serious) for us. For any emergency situation, Dial 112,” the UP Police tweeted in Hindi, clocking 1. 8 million views and around over 50,000 likes.

The state police, which has 2. 9 million followers on twitter, also posted a snapshot of the on-field altercation with the tweet.

The tweet was followed by another quote tweet from the same handle, which read: “Refrain from picking up an argument but not from reaching out to us in case of any emergency. #Dial 112”.

It also gave a word of caution for those who defy traffic rules. In one such tweet posted with hashtag Distance Matters, the UP police cautioned drivers to maintain distance from other vehicles on roads.

The UP Police’s official twitter handle also said, “Calling for a strategic timeout on loudspeakers. Don’t let your speakers blast cheers for favourite teams after 10 p.m. Keep the sporting spirit and volumes under control.”

20230504-084205

