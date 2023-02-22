A 21-year-old woman in Gonda district has sought police help to save her marriage to a local man, whose family had planned to get him married to another woman in Jharkhand in return for a hefty dowry.

The police stopped the man from taking his baraat to Jharkhand.

According to reports, Priyanka Verma reached Tarabganj police station in Gonda and asked station house officer Manoj Pathak for intervention on Tuesday.

“In her complaint, Priyanka stated that she was married to Dharampal Verma, and they had taken vows of marriage at Vaishno Devi temple. However, Dharampal’s parents were greedy and got his marriage fixed with a girl in Jharkhand for a hefty dowry. The baraat was all set to start its journey,” Pathak said.

A police team was immediately alerted. It reached the house of Dharampal in Durjanpur and asked him and family members to report to the police station.

“We also called the parents of Priyanka and a truce was struck. Later, rituals of marriage were conducted by a priest,” said the SHO.

Police said that the parents of both the bride and groom are farmers.

