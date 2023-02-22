INDIALIFESTYLE

UP Police help woman in stopping her husband’s 2nd marriage

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old woman in Gonda district has sought police help to save her marriage to a local man, whose family had planned to get him married to another woman in Jharkhand in return for a hefty dowry.

The police stopped the man from taking his baraat to Jharkhand.

According to reports, Priyanka Verma reached Tarabganj police station in Gonda and asked station house officer Manoj Pathak for intervention on Tuesday.

“In her complaint, Priyanka stated that she was married to Dharampal Verma, and they had taken vows of marriage at Vaishno Devi temple. However, Dharampal’s parents were greedy and got his marriage fixed with a girl in Jharkhand for a hefty dowry. The baraat was all set to start its journey,” Pathak said.

A police team was immediately alerted. It reached the house of Dharampal in Durjanpur and asked him and family members to report to the police station.

“We also called the parents of Priyanka and a truce was struck. Later, rituals of marriage were conducted by a priest,” said the SHO.

Police said that the parents of both the bride and groom are farmers.

20230222-084802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir hail Neeraj Chopra as he sets national...

    Karnataka’s world-famous Jog Falls to get ropeway, night lighting

    JLF Day 3: Authors, experts from diverse fields share a whole...

    Two labourers die of electrocution in UP