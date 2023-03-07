INDIA

UP Police in Kolkata to search for Prayagraj murder accused

A team of Uttar Pradesh Police has gone to Kolkata in West Bengal after getting inputs that some of the suspects in the Umesh Pal murder case are hiding there.

The police said the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was executed with surgical precision and sophisticated weapons, including 9 mm pistols, Springfield rifles and crude bombs.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said: “We are also probing if there could be other reasons for the murder.”

The ADG said: “All the attackers had planned and practised before executing the final task… First, Usman is spotted opening fire and is also holding a crude bomb. Further, he is being given cover fire, while another suspect identified, as Guddu Muslim, hurls a bomb and the whole act takes place in less than a minute.”

The official also added that after executing the sensational murder, the attackers reached Sulemsarai area of rural Prayagraj and then dispersed.

An official at the police headquarters said that they have got a tip-off that the attackers fled to Kolkata and were being given patronage by the local mafia at the port.

“We have sent a team to West Bengal and sought assistance from a retired officer who has busted many UP gangs which took shelter in Kolkata. The STF unit of Bengal police is also assisting us in the operation,” he said.

The official added that a total of 17 teams have been formed for nabbing the suspects.

Meanwhile, the family of Usman has claimed that his real name was Vijay Chaudhary and they had never heard him being called Usman.

