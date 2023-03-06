Police in Lucknow and Rae Bareli have finally launched an investigating into the case of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly harassed by two of her uncles when she had gone to visit her grandparents in Rae Bareli in January.

The girl is studying in a Lucknow-based private school.

According to her parents, the girl had to lock herself up in a bathroom to get away from the two accused — Vishal and Gaurav Dubey.

The alleged incident took place when the girl’s parents were away.

When the girl narrated her ordeal to parents, they approached the Bachhrawan police station in Rae Bareli and tried to get a report filed against the accused.

However, the police kept dilly-dallying, according to the parents.

They also wrote to the senior superintendent of police in Rae Bareli, and made calls to the CM helpline number (1076) and the women’s helpline number (1090).

Later, on February 16, the family moved court. After hearing the matter, the magistrate ordered an investigation into the matter.

However, the accused started threatening the family to retract the case. They even sent obscene clips to the minor girl.

“My daughter is under a lot of stress. My wife has been so traumatised that she even attempted suicide,” said the survivor’s father.

Finally, the family got a complaint lodged against this ‘virtual harassment’ at the Sushant Golf City police station in Lucknow after which the Rae Bareli police also initiated action.

According to the investigating officer at Sushant Golf City, Mahendra Shukla, the Lucknow police will handle the case of the alleged virtual harassment as that falls under their jurisdiction.

“We will soon be collecting statements from the survivors and the accused,” he said.

Dinesh Goswami, investigating officer at Bachhrawan, said: “I cannot comment on the case as I arrived here only 10 days ago, and was not here in January. The case came to my notice only on Sunday and I have met the girl’s mother. They will be called upon again tomorrow and we are taking up the investigation.”

20230306-081802