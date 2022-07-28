The Prayagraj police has initiated a probe into the alleged illegal printing and sale of textbooks for classes 9 to 12 by unauthorised publishers.

The investigations have been initiated on the complaint of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh.

Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, told reporters: “We have written a letter to the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj asking him to take stern measures against unauthorised publishers who are selling textbooks on higher prices under the name of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).”

He said NCERT, New Delhi has sanctioned the copyright of publishing and circulation of 67 NCERT text books of 34 subjects for classes 9 to 12 to the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj for the academic session 2022-23.

“The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad authorities have identified three publishers – one from Agra and two from Jhansi – through E-tender and authorised them to print and circulate textbooks,” he said.

On receiving the payment for royalty and GST from the authorised publishers, the amount was to be paid to the NCERT, New Delhi, the official said.

However, the UP Board authorities came to know that some unauthorised publishers were involved in printing and selling textbooks illegally. They were even printing NCERT on the unauthorised textbooks and minting money from gullible customers.

These unauthorised publishers were over charging customers.

The unauthorised publishers were not only cheating the children, but also denting the government exchequer.

Shukla said that teams of UP Board have carried out a series of raids on book stalls and served notices to some shopkeepers after they were caught selling unauthorised textbooks.

