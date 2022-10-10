The Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a unique initiative called ‘Savera’ for senior citizens, which will allow the people above 60 years of age to dial emergency number ‘112’ for help.

The service is especially for those senior citizens who live alone.

According to the government spokesman, nearly 7. 5 lakh senior citizens in the state have enrolled in the scheme.

Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Director General, UP 112, said, “A police response vehicle will immediately reach for assistance, while beat constables from the nearest police station officers will keep a record of elders in the area.”

He added that the UP government is working continuously for the safety and security of the elders.

“UP 112 is also running a special campaign to increase enrolment of senior citizens up to October 15. Efforts are on to register a maximum number of senior citizens in the state. All senior citizens of the state can register themselves by visiting their nearest police station or by calling 112,” he said.

Another senior officer said that police will come to meet and take note of issues raised by the registered elders.

UP 112 also offers an exclusive escort service for women travelling alone during odd hours.

The service is available in the state from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

20221010-084804