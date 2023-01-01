INDIALIFESTYLE

UP Police now have 234 engineers, 105 computer programmers

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police department now has 234 engineers and at least 105 computer programmers who have been selected for the posts of sub-inspectors (confidential and vigilance) and assistant sub-inspectors (ministerial, vigilance and accounts).

According to an official release from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board, the recruitments were made to 155 SI, and 644 ASI (ministerial) and 358 ASI (accounts) posts.

As many as 234 candidates with Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree and 105 with Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree have been selected for these posts.

Among other selected candidates, 372 are commerce graduates, 288 are science graduates and 155 are arts graduates.

The press release further said that 601 candidates are aged 25 years or below, 485 are 30 years or below and 52 belong to the 30-33 age group.

Only 19 candidates (ex-serviceman category) are above 33 years.

The list includes 1,099 candidates from different districts of Uttar Pradesh while 58 others are from six states — Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

A senior police official said 66,832 aspirants had taken part in the recruitment process for which written examinations were conducted in two shifts each on December 4 and 5.

20230101-140404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCR areas witness highest YoY decline in new launches

    New investing model provides a 1077% return in the past 13...

    Noida police arrests man from Kanpur for duping people on pretext...

    3 children drown in water-logged 6 feet deep pit