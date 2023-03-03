INDIALIFESTYLE

UP police officer donates wheelchairs, prams for zoo visitors

NewsWire
0
0

As a Holi gift for senior citizens, Divyangs and young mothers, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Sinha has gifted ten wheelchairs and as many prams to the Lucknow zoo.

Sinha, the brand ambassador of Lucknow zoo, had made headlines when he took the initiative of feeding stray animals during the lockdown.

Forest minister Arun Saxena handed over the wheelchairs and prams to zoo director R.K. Mishra on Friday.

These articles will be available free of cost for the visitors at the gates.

20230303-161803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kin of Andhra employees died of Covid to get jobs

    President to visit Prayagraj

    DMK lashes out at TN Guv over criticism on Dravidian principles

    FB, Insta purge about 22 mn content pieces in India in...