INDIA

UP Police officer suspended after video goes viral

NewsWire
0
1

A station house officer (SHO) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been suspended after a video went viral showing him in an objectionable position with a woman.

Virendra Singh Rana, the SHO of Ughaiti was suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Badaun O.P. Singh hours after his video with objectionable clips went viral on social media.

The clips showed the SHO in a compromising position with an unidentified woman, and had gone viral late on Saturday night.

Taking note of the matter, the SSP asked the circle officer of Bilsi to probe the matter. Rana was questioned later in the night but failed to give any convincing reply.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the report was handed over to the SSP who then issued a suspension order of the SHO.

“I have suspended the SHO and Rajiv Kumar has been given charge of his post. Further investigations are underway,” he said.

20220327-111002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sleeping habit saved my life: K’taka mine blast survivor

    Implementing ancient TN electoral system will be a major electoral reform

    Navy’s forward deployment during Galwan clash showed our intent: Rajnath

    Cool & Comfortable Holi styles for men