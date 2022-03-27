A station house officer (SHO) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has been suspended after a video went viral showing him in an objectionable position with a woman.

Virendra Singh Rana, the SHO of Ughaiti was suspended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Badaun O.P. Singh hours after his video with objectionable clips went viral on social media.

The clips showed the SHO in a compromising position with an unidentified woman, and had gone viral late on Saturday night.

Taking note of the matter, the SSP asked the circle officer of Bilsi to probe the matter. Rana was questioned later in the night but failed to give any convincing reply.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the report was handed over to the SSP who then issued a suspension order of the SHO.

“I have suspended the SHO and Rajiv Kumar has been given charge of his post. Further investigations are underway,” he said.

