A deputy superintendent of police and an inspector jumped into the Rapti river here to save a drowning woman.

Ambreen(25) of Tulsipur had jumped into the river to end her life.

As soon as UP 112 was alerted, the DySP posted in city circle Darvesh Singh and SHO Kotwali Vimlesh Singh rushed to the spot and jumped into the river to save the woman.

Though they could not trace her, the search continued for an hour.

Singh told reporters that they got information that a woman took off her warm clothes, slippers and jumped into the river.

He said divers were still searching for the woman.

20230126-093002