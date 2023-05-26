INDIA

UP police orders probe into viral video of teacher making indecent proposal

The Uttar Pradesh Police have ordered an inquiry into a viral video in which a faculty member of the Purvanchal University is seen asking a girl student for sexual pleasure.

According to a police spokesman, though the girl has not lodged any complaint, police have taken suo motu cognisance of the video and initiated a probe.

The video that went viral on Friday shows the faculty member repeatedly asking the girl for favours and she politely says “abhi nahin’.

As per reports, the girl herself recorded the conversation and uploaded it on social media to expose the teacher.

There has been no reaction from the university authorities yet.

20230526-103202

